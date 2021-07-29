Victorian village primary to become ‘school for grown-ups’ with world-leading teachers and rooms to stay in

A Victorian village school once known as the “Eton of the north” will be brought back to life as an educational establishment “for grown-ups”.

The new owners of Old Fordyce Primary School have pledged to bring some of the “world’s greatest educators in the social sciences” to the spot between Portsoy and Cullen as part of the revamp.

And, under their proposals, the north wing will be converted into nine en-suite bedrooms for people to stay in while they attend lessons there.