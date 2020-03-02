Victorian photos on show at Aberdeen museum

Members of the public are being encouraged to visit an exhibition of Victorian photography being held in Aberdeen until April.

Cartomania will remain at Aberdeen Maritime Museum until April 13 and features a range of exhibits, including work by the Aberdonian photographer George Washington Wilson.

A number of talks will also be held before the exhibition ends on Monday April 13.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums said: “These images of families and friends, royalty and celebrities of the day were wildly popular during the Victorian era.

“Cartomania explores this early phenomenon through the work of pioneering photographers.

“This fascinating exhibition considers the collecting craze, explores the social impact of photography, changing fashions and how you can date your own ‘cartes de visite’.”