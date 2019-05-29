Victim hits out over Aberdeen man’s revenge porn threat

A woman has criticised a sheriff for not jailing a man who threatened to upload intimate videos of her to the web.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had a disagreement with Matthew Clark, 25, outside his home in Northfield on February 15 – when he made the threat to share intimate videos with the public.

During the same incident, Clark threw a bottle in the direction of the woman and her friend, causing milk and glass to fall near her.

Four days later, police caught up with Clark on Oldcroft Terrace, Aberdeen, as he was wanted – but he drove off.

Police pursued his blue Ford Fiesta before calling off the chase due to crowded streets.

However, he was arrested the same day and later told police: “I apologise – driving off was a stupid move.”

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, Sheriff Donald Ferguson said he considered jailing Clark for six months to teach him a lesson, but decided against it.

After Clark was instead ordered to go on an intensive rehabilitation course, his victim told the Evening Express: “The sentence is a sham. He should have served time.

“He has brought me a lot of misery. To know he could have shared images of me is so unsettling. He wanted to punish me.”

She added: “He won’t see out the course. The sheriff should have jailed him.

“He made the wrong call and should have taught him a lesson.”

Clark, whose address was given in court as Kettlehills Road, Aberdeen, admitted threatening to disclose a number of videos which showed the woman in an intimate situation and in doing so causing her fear, alarm or distress.

He also admitted behaving in a culpable and reckless manner by throwing milk and a glass and failing to stop after being asked by police.

He was fined £320 for the failing to stop offence.

Defence agent Graeme Murray said: “In recent months he has matured. He will comply with the course.”

Sheriff Ferguson said: “I’m not impressed by these offences one little bit.

“It is absolutely disgusting to commit the offence regarding the threat. I did consider that jailing you for six months might make you think and teach you a lesson.

“However, I believe you should be given one last chance – and one last chance it is.”

A progress report will be given to the court in two months.

“If you fail at this course, you will go to prison,” added Sheriff Ferguson.