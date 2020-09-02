Veteran comedian and ‘grumpy old woman’ to perform in Aberdeen next year

A veteran comedian best known for being a “grumpy old woman” will be performing in Aberdeen next year.

Jenny Eclair is bringing her new show Sixty! (FFS) to the Tivoli Theatre in March.

It will explore her life now that she has turned 60 and sees her confront a brand new decade.

The show will be full of insights from Jenny about life at this momentous age, including whether she should be celebrating or crawling into a hole.

Jenny is best known for her appearances on the TV shows Grumpy Old Women and Loose Women.

She also came third in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2010.

The show is coming to the Tivoli Theatre on Sunday March 14.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday.