‘Very, very dangerous’: Coffee chain slammed as anniversary offer causes massive queues

A major coffee chain has been urged to tackle traffic problems following queuing at its Aberdeen drive-thrus.

Costa is offering drinks for 50p this week to celebrate its 50th anniversary, with the deal ending today.

However, branches in the city have been extremely busy as a result, with long queues developing.

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said drivers waiting in the queue for their discounted coffees had led to huge tailbacks on Denmore Road and Ellon Road.