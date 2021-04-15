Show Links
News / Local

‘Very, very dangerous’: Coffee chain slammed as anniversary offer causes massive queues

by Jamie Hall
15/04/2021, 4:17 pm Updated: 15/04/2021, 4:39 pm
© Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonLong queues formed at Costa branches in Aberdeen.
Long queues formed at Costa branches in Aberdeen.

A major coffee chain has been urged to tackle traffic problems following queuing at its Aberdeen drive-thrus.

Costa is offering drinks for 50p this week to celebrate its 50th anniversary, with the deal ending today.

However, branches in the city have been extremely busy as a result, with long queues developing.

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds said drivers waiting in the queue for their discounted coffees had led to huge tailbacks on Denmore Road and Ellon Road.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe