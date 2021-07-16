‘Very high’ wildfire warning across north and north-east issued as temperatures soar

The fire service has issued a “very high” wildfire warning affecting eastern Scotland as temperatures soar this weekend.

It is thought that Easter Ross, Inverness-shire and Moray have a very high risk of wildfires on Saturday (July 17).

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire also have a high risk of wildfires on the same day.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the mid 20s in some parts of northern Scotland this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be a mostly dry and sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 25C across Grampian. The Highlands will have temperatures remaining between 18C and 20C all weekend.

The warm weather and rising wind speeds forecast for this weekend have increased the risk of wildfires across eastern Scotland.

Area commander and fire and rescue wildfire lead, Bruce Farquharson, said: “We are in the height of summer and with the warm forecast for the weekend it could bring with it the potential for wildfires, which can devastate vast areas of land and wildlife.

“As always, we would urge people who live within the high risk regions to be extremely careful.

“Please act safely and responsibly if you are out and about over the next few days.”

Wildfires are a major threat to rural areas and wildlife, last month an unattended barbecue at Dunecht Estate resulted in a rampaging blaze covering approximately 120m x 50m with almost 2.5 acres of woodland had been reduced to ashes.

On a Facebook post, Aberdeenshire Council reminded people visiting the countryside and coastline this weekend to not light any fires or charcoal barbecues, to use a stove if cooking outside and to dispose of cigarette ends safely.