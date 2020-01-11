Aberdeen nursery’s ‘warm, welcoming environment’ praised by inspectors

An Aberdeen nursery has been rated very good following an inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

Manor Park School was given high marks in two categories: quality of care and support and management and leadership.

They were highly praised for their “warm, welcoming environment” run by “nurturing staff who clearly enjoyed their caring role”.

In addition to this, all the staff were hailed as very good role models for children with regards to behaviour and manners.

The report stated that “it was lovely to see them laughing and enjoying time together, with the teachers respecting the children, listening to their news and valuing their views and opinions.”

Although there were no recommendations, there were some service areas that could be improved.

They included lunchtime, with the dining hall initially quiet but becoming too noisy when the primary school kids joined later.