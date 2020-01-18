‘Very good’ rating after inspectors visit to Aberdeen nursery

An Aberdeen nursery has been praised by inspectors for providing children with a welcoming and caring environment.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited Apple Tree Kindergarten on Berryden Road, Aberdeen, on December 12 and have published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 12 children aged under four.

It provides day care for young children.

Inspectors rated it “very good” for care, support, management and leadership – the second-best of six possible ratings.

The report stated: “Apple Tree Kindergarten provides children with a cosy, welcoming and caring environment where they were well supervised by kindly staff.”

Inspectors added: “We saw happy smiling faces and ‘busy’ children enjoying their play.

“Staff worked hard to provide an enabling environment where children were supported to independently choose what they wanted to do.”