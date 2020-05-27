Death of man at Aberdeen flat treated as unexplained

The death of a man found at an Aberdeen flat is being treated as unexplained, police say.

Police were called to Jamaica Street following the discovery of the body.

Officers were seen at the flats on Monday night.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that the body of a man was found at an address in Jamaica Street in Aberdeen on Monday.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, of the George Street and Harbour Ward, said her thoughts were with the man’s loved ones.

She said: “I’m really sorry to hear of this unexplained death in Jamaica Street and I’m thinking of the family and friends of the deceased.

“I’m sure the authorities will look into the circumstances and come to a conclusion for the procurator fiscal. But in the meantime I’d like to offer my condolences.

“In these difficult times it’s always heightened when an unexplained death happens, when we’re living such isolated lives anyway.

She added: “It’ll be devastating for neighbours as well.

“Whatever the cause of this, everyone should rally round in the neighbourhood and support one another.”