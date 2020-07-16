Video: Boy taken to hospital with multiple injuries after falling down cliff at north-east lighthouse

A child was taken to hospital with “multiple injuries” after falling down a cliff near a north-east lighthouse.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Boddam Lighthouse to rescue the boy, who was believed to be around 10-years-old, shortly after 3.30pm.

It was a multi-agency response, with Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service, RNLI and coastguard teams involved.

The boy fell around 10 metres on the rocks and was assessed by the ambulance service before being taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to the Boddam area shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, 15 July, by the ambulance service following a report that a boy had fallen.

“Officers assisted the emergency response and the child was taken to hospital.”

The Coastguard service said the boy suffered “multiple injuries”.

One local resident, who was out for a walk, said he spotted the youth out peddling along the trail on his bicycle shortly before the accident happened.

He said: “We saw him out on his bike.

“We were standing next to the police and coastguard when they were talking with his friends.

“We were about five minutes in front of him walking round the light house. It’s a local walk.”

A statement from the HM Coastguard warned walkers to be careful when they’re out on the coast near the sea.

It said: “The casualty was accessible over the rocks without requiring technical rope equipment and received treatment at the scene for multiple injuries.

“The difficult location meant an airlift by R151 to a landing site in the lighthouse grounds was considered most appropriate. He was then transferred to land ambulance for transport to hospital.

“The coastline can have many hidden dangers, and a simple slip off a path can result in a nasty accident.

“Please stay alert whilst enjoying the coastline, and if you do get into difficulty remember to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

A spokeswoman for the UK Coastguard said: “We dispatched Peterhead Lifeboat and four different coastguard teams – Banff, Cruden Bay, Peterhead and Aberdeen, as well as the coastguard helicopter 151 from Inverness.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service also mobilised an ambulance and the Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) dispatched land crew including a paramedic and doctor to the scene.