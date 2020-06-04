Almost half of Covid-19 deaths in north-east happened in care homes

Almost half the deaths from Covid-19 in the north-east took place in care homes, new figures show.

There have now been more deaths related to Covid-19 in care homes than hospitals in Scotland, according to the data.

Figures released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that as of May 31, there were 3,911 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, up 99 from the previous week up to May 24.

Grampian saw 240 deaths – an increase of nine in the past week, of which 110 were in Aberdeen, 111 were in Aberdeenshire and 19 were in Moray.

The figures show that 112 people – 47% died in care homes across Grampian, with 54 in Aberdeen, 56 in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said the figures were “far higher” than anyone would wish.

She added: “These numbers do provide further grounds for optimism.

“The weekly number of Covid-19 deaths has now fallen for five weeks in a row.

“They are now at one fifth of their peak level, excess deaths are one eighth of their peak level and deaths in care homes are also now falling week on week.

“The figures, in my view, reinforce the decision we took last week to ease some lockdown restrictions but to do so very slowly and carefully.

“The progress we have made is obvious but it is still fragile it could very easily be reversed.

“That’s why it is still important that all of us stick to the current guidance, people should still be staying home most of the time and meeting fewer people than normal.

“Life should not feel entirely normal at present.

Across Scotland deaths involving Covid-19 as a proportion of all deaths has now fallen to 12% in the week up to May 31, having reached a high of 36% in the week of April 20.

This is the fifth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving Covid-19 and the lowest weekly total since late March.

More than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in the week of May 31 occurred in care homes, down from a peak of 60% in the week of May 3.

Newly-provided data up to an earlier date of May 11 shows of a total of 1,777 total Covid deaths in care home residents, with 154 recorded in hospital (8.7%).

The number of deaths in care homes fell for a fifth week in a row, down by 56 from last week to 68 and an overall total as of May 31 of 1,818.

This means there have now been more deaths in care homes than in hospitals since the pandemic began, with 1,818 recorded in care homes and 1,815 in hospitals.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy.

“These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“Across Scotland the number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in the week ending May 31 was 131 – the lowest weekly total since late March.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country.

“We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald urged caution over the latest statistics, and said more testing was needed.

He said: “Falling numbers of new cases are a positive sign, but it would be a mistake to think that means the crisis is over. We need to see far more testing for Covid-19 to find out what the prevalence is now, and to track any change going forward.”