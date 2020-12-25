Venue steps in to make covid-hit wedding a reality for Aberdeen couple

Trying to book a wedding during a global pandemic is certainly a tricky task, but for one Aberdeen couple their dreams finally came true as they tied the knot just days before facing having their big day cancelled for the second time.

Saving the date for December 30, Gregg Cheyne and his fiancee, Rachael Charles, were anticipating their big day at Meldrum house, having already shelved their original plans to wed in July.

But feelings of excitement were soon shattered as it was announced Scotland would be plunged into the highest tier of Covid restrictions on Boxing Day.

With their venue set to close and their wedding postponed once again, there was no time to lose.

Contacting several venues, hotels and churches, the joiner and primary school teacher knew it was now or never.

Thankfully Raemoir House came to the rescue.

Nestled in 14 acres of private and secluded parkland in the heart of Royal Deeside, the Banchory-based country house and estate was able to host the event with just three days notice.

Mr Cheyne, who was married on December 23, spoke of his delight: “We emailed Raemoir and they were more than happy to help and give us what we wanted at such short notice.

“They went above and beyond to make our day perfect.

“They matched our previous menu so we didn’t have any last minute hiccups.

“We were absolutely devastated when we heard the news and the reality of postponing our wedding for a second time.

“We had already been looking forward to the wedding for two and a half years and with cancelling once we didn’t want to cancel again not knowing when we could actually have a proper wedding.”

Despite the very short notice, Raemoir House was able to contact their cake supplier, who was closed as a result of the pandemic, and managed to sort a cake for the couple.

The 30-year-old joiner added: “We are absolutely delighted to finally be married and been able to pull of the perfect day in such a short space of time.

“And we are really grateful to Raemoir and the rest of our suppliers for allowing us to have our special day.

“We can’t wait to spend Christmas and start the New Year as Mr and Mrs Cheyne.”