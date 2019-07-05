North-east firm announced as P&J Live official car partner

The new P&J Live venue has secured its official car partner.

John Clark Motor Group has been confirmed as the second sponsor at the arena since DC Thomson Media was announced as naming rights partner earlier this year.

The family owned and run vehicle dealer group, headquartered in Aberdeen, will be hosting its own events at the state-of-the-art complex. It will also have its own hospitality suite.

Chris Clark, group managing director at John Clark Motor Group, said: “We are delighted to be the official car partner for the new P&J Live.

“These are exciting times for the city and the new venue is something we very much wanted to be part of.”

And Louise Stewart, head of entertainment exhibitions & marketing at P&J Live, said: “We look forward to working on some new initiatives with the team to showcase their brands at the venue.”