A man was taken to hospital after his car ended up on its roof in Aberdeen.

The one-vehicle crash happened on Malcolm Road on the B979 Westhill to Peterculter road.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman said: “The call came into us at 12.10pm.

“The car had rolled and ended up on its roof and the ambulance service was in attendance.

“The driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”