Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle collision on an Aberdeen street.

The incident happened at 8.15pm on Commerce Street and involved a white BMW.

A Police Scotland spokesman said no one was injured in the collision and a passing police car had stopped following the accident.

He said: “We received the call at 8.15pm. Police were passing the area and had come across the car.

“It involved a white BMW and it had spun in the middle of the road and ended up on the pavement.”