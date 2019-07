A vehicle has struck a wall on a busy north-east route.

Emergency services were called to the A93 beside Crathes Castle near Banchory at 5.15pm this evening.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Evening Express there were no injuries.

He said: “We were called to a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the A93 beside Crathes Castle.

“The vehicle had hit a wall, there are no injuries.”