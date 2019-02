Engineers were called to fix a telegraph pole after a car crashed into it.

Police and BT technical experts could be seen attending the incident on the A947 near Plaidy.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 12.30pm after a car hit a telegraph pole.

“BT has been contacted and they are currently onsite with police while they repair the pole.

“There were no injuries.”

Units are still at the scene dealing with the incident.