Vehicle caught at almost 100mph in 60mph zone by north-east police

A motorist in the north-east has been charged after police detected a vehicle travelling at 98mph in a 60 zone.

Officers in the Mintlaw area stopped the driver this evening.

Police said the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.