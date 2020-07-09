Show Links
News / Local

Vehicle caught at almost 100mph in 60mph zone by north-east police

by Callum Main
09/07/2020, 7:31 pm
Post Thumbnail

A motorist in the north-east has been charged after police detected a vehicle travelling at 98mph in a 60 zone.

Officers in the Mintlaw area stopped the driver this evening.

Police said the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.