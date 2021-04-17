‘Vast majority’ of Aberdeen’s outdoor seating areas expected to go

Council officials expect the “vast majority” of outdoor seating areas and street installations in Aberdeen to be removed, a report has revealed.

Last year a major redesign of some areas of the city took place, with street space given over to pedestrian use.

Many hospitality businesses were also given the green light to create outdoor seating areas, with tents and other structures erected on thoroughfares including Union Street.

The work took place under the Spaces for People scheme to help the city get moving following the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, in a report to Aberdeen City Council’s planning development management committee, local authority officers have revealed they do not expect outdoor features to become permanent.

Instead, it is anticipated that most of them will be removed, and warned the council may have to take action if they remain in place longer than necessary.

The report reads: “The vast majority of outdoor seating areas and associated structures created during the Covid public health emergency are not intended to be permanent features and, when requirements for physical distancing, particularly relating to indoor and outdoor hospitality are relaxed, the expectation is that most of these will be removed.

“The council may need to take further action in the future if some of these structures remain in situ without planning permission and agreement on removal cannot be reached voluntarily.

“Progress out of the pandemic and Scottish Government advice in this regard will be carefully monitored and used to inform the council and the planning service’s approach.”

It added: “In May 2020 the Council was awarded a ringfenced £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People fund to carry out temporary works to help provide space to physically distance in line with government guidance.

“Allied to this, the council has prepared and kept updated a guide for businesses to help manage temporary outdoor seating areas for hospitality venues.”

The report also revealed the installation of outdoor seating areas had prompted a number of complaints and inquiries around possible breaches of planning rules.

Over the last year, 191 cases have been investigated by the council, with no breach found in 88 of those, while 51 have been resolved through methods such as granting retrospective permission or the issue being rectified.

However, 52 cases remain under investigation and “may require formal action” in the future.

The report said: “A notable issue within the reporting period has been complaints and enquiries received largely related to the formation of new, temporary, outdoor seating areas, enclosed structures, or areas of decking related to existing cafes, restaurants and pubs.

“As noted above, correspondence from the Scottish Government’s chief planner over the course of 2020 has urged Planning Authorities to take a supportive and flexible approach to such breaches.”

The report will go before councillors when the committee meets on Thursday.