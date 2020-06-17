Vans and trailers to be accepted at north-east recycling centres from next week

Van and trailers will be accepted at north-east recycling centres from next week.

Aberdeenshire Council will allow residents to book trips for those vehicles from Monday.

However, they must make the appropriate booking specifically for such vehicles as they require more space than others.

You can make your booking at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentrebookings

For those who do not have access to a computer, telephone booking can be made by calling Aberdeenshire Council’s Wasteline on 03456 081207.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday the recycling centres at Insch and Portsoy will reopen to the public.

Access to these facilities will be by booking only and the system will start taking bookings for Insch and Portsoy today.

The centres will be open as usual on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will accept their normal range of materials.

Traffic management will be in place and residents should wait in their vehicles before being called forward.

Pedestrians cannot be let in at this stage.

Households are still permitted to make twice-weekly trips, with all waste materials including cardboard, glass, bulky items, wood and metal now being accepted.

However, currently no textiles can be recycled at the moment

The rules on physical-distancing remain and only one adult should unload a vehicle unless two adults are needed for heavy items.