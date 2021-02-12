Charity’s anger after vandals target Aberdeen snowsports venue

Charity bosses have been left “completely dismayed” after vandals targeted their Aberdeen snowsports centre.

Adventure Aberdeen’s facilities on Garthdee Road have been closed to the public in line with the current Covid-19 safety measures.

But during a routine inspection at the popular winter sports venue on Thursday, it emerged a window on a so-called Hobbit Hut used for tubing parties had been smashed.

The vandals also risked their own safety by damaging electrical boxes at the tubing slope, which was installed at a cost of £100,000 in 2019.

Those responsible tried to force open a storage shed and made a hole in a fence at the 3G football pitch.

The snowsports centre is operated by Adventure Aberdeen which is part of charity Sport Aberdeen.

© Supplied by Sport Aberdeen

Alistair Robertson, the managing director of Sport Aberdeen, said the vandalism is “disheartening” not only for the charity but the entire community.

He said they are looking to ramp up security at the site and are already working on repairing the damage.

Alistair said: “To say we are disappointed is a huge understatement. This kind of senseless vandalism is extremely disheartening not only for the charity but also for the whole community and those who use this facility.

“I am bewildered as to why these mindless vandals with apparent disregard for community and family sporting facilities would target the city’s snowsports centre. There is also a serious safety concern around these intruders vandalising the electricity boxes, which could have had dire consequences.

“We have injected significant investment into improving Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre over the last year, providing first-class facilities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy and for this to be the consequence has left us completely dismayed.

© Supplied by Sport Aberdeen

“I would ask that if anyone has any information relating to this to please contact the police on 101. We are working on temporary repairs and will be re-evaluating our security measures, putting increasing financial strain on an already stretched charity which has been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill said: “There is never any excuse for vandalism. This is criminal behaviour and I would urge anyone who knows more about it to contact the police.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who also represents the area, said: “It is so frustrating and disappointing to hear about the vandalism at the snowsport centre. The more money spent on repairing vandalism means diverting funds away from improving sport facilities in the city.

“Hopefully the police can catch the culprits and they can be forced to pay for the damage they have caused.”

A police spokeswoman said: “At 1.20pm on Thursday officers received a report of vandalism at a sports centre on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen.”