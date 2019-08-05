Vandals tamper with life-saving equipment at Aberdeen river

Security measures to prevent life-saving equipment from being tampered with have been vandalised and are yet to be replaced on a two-mile stretch of the River Dee.

The Evening Express examined the lifebelts along the river from Victoria Bridge in Torry to the Bridge of Dee to check the state of safety gear.

We found five security seals – the plastic ties that keep the lifebelts locked away in their box ready for an emergency – were either broken or missing.

When our reporter returned two weeks later to check if the seals had been replaced, he found the same five still broken or missing – along with four additional ones vandalised.

Aberdeen City Council today insisted each lifebelt and security seal is inspected on a twice-weekly basis but could not explain why these were not repaired or replaced.

A spokesman said: “As we do on a regular basis, our officers will be checking that all the lifebelts in the area have been checked and appropriate action taken to repair any faults identified, including any faulty seals.”

The spokesman said checks were made by officers between our two visits but no faults were identified.

In February the Evening Express carried out another inspection of the lifebelts and found 16 out of 33 showed signs of vandalism.

Community leaders hit out at vandals who opened the equipment – and urged the council “to be clear” on the frequency of inspections and findings of inspectors.

Garthdee Councillor Ian Yuill said: “It is very alarming that the vandalised lifebelts on the bank of the River Dee, which the Evening Express found in early July, had not been repaired two weeks later.

“I have contacted a council manager asking for details of lifebelt inspections carried out since the start of June, what faults were identified and what action has been taken to correct those.

“What is even worse, though, is that people vandalise lifebelts.

“These lifebelts are literally life-savers. I cannot understand the mentality of anyone who deliberately sets out to put people’s lives at risk by vandalising lifebelts.

“I hope the council has reported this criminal damage to the police.”

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents Torry, said: “The people vandalising these lifebelts are behaving in the most shameful and stupid way. If anyone knows who is doing this I would urge them to contact police immediately.

“Ultimately these lifebelts should be checked for wear and tear but the vandalism is shocking and those responsible should be caught and held accountable for their actions.

“However, it is deeply worrying to hear faulty lifebelts have reportedly been found and I would urge the council to be clear on exactly what safety and repair checks have been happening.

“The local authority know this has been an issue and as it is clearly a health and safety risk, it must be sorted as soon as possible.”