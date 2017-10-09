Vandals strike North-east pitches in latest blow to community’s sports teams

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Pitches used by North-east sports teams have been badly damaged after vandals did circuits in an all-terrain vehicle.

The culprits struck at Turriff’s Haughs on Thursday night.

It was discovered when volunteers went down to carry out a pitch inspection.

A spokesman for the Haughs Redevelopment Partnership said there was now nowhere locally for 11-a-side football matches to be played.

The group is leading efforts to transform the pitches into a focal point for the community.

He added: “With the recent bad weather, all football clubs in Turriff have been struggling for space.

“There’s nowhere else for 11-a-side matches to be played, so that’s what makes this act of vandalism even worse.”

Just a fraction of the people who use the Haughs pitches . There are hundreds more , between the Schools , Rugby ,… Posted by Haughs Redevelopment Partnership on Friday, 6 October 2017

Turriff United’s youth football side also condemned the damage.

It is the latest blow to have been suffered by the town’s sports clubs.

Flooding from earlier this year has resulted in synthetic pitches being taken out of commission and grass that could be used as makeshift football fields has been left unusable after a circus cut it up during a stay last year.