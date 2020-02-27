Vandals smash windows and damage poly tunnels at north-east plant nursery

An appeal has been launched after vandals caused serious damage to a north-east nursery.

Around £3,000 worth of damage was caused at Christies-Elite Nurseries in Forres.

A number of windows were smashed and poly tunnels damaged at the wholesale plant nursery.

Constable Craig Welsh, of the Forres and Speyside community policing team, said: “This appears to be a targeted, senseless attack, which has resulted in a significant amount of damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 3555 of February 20. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.