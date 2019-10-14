Vandals destroy Aberdeen school’s new outdoor chalkboards

Taxpayers have been left counting the costs after vandals destroyed new outdoor equipment at an Aberdeen primary school.

The troublemakers targeted Glashieburn School in Bridge of Don, ripping a number of new chalkboards off the fence and then breaking them into pieces.

As well as wrecking the blackboards, the vandals also damaged the fence, which had to be repaired.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “It is disappointing that taxpayers’ money has to be spent repairing damage caused to our schools by vandals.

“We want to encourage the wider community to foster a sense of civic pride in their area including looking after our school buildings and playgrounds.”

Councillor John Reynolds who represents the area, said: “This is very disappointing.

“Well done to all the staff involved for working so quickly to clear up the mess.

“The head teacher at Glashieburn is wonderful.

“The school is very close to my heart, as my two oldest children went there and I know the staff work tirelessly.

“Every penny is counted for in a school budget and fundraising is getting more and more difficult these days.

“So to have extra items like these damaged in such a way is disheartening.

“I just hope that the person responsible is caught and forced to pay for the damage.”

The school’s janitor reported the incident to the police on Monday morning and police attended to view CCTV.

A police spokeswoman said: “It was reported to us on Monday by the school janitor after the boards and fence were broken.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can get in touch by calling 101.”