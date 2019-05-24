Vandals deface SNP signs in north-east community

Vandals have targeted political signs in a north-east community.

Three banners in the Banff and Buchan area were put up as part of the SNP’s campaign for the European election.

Offensive language was daubed over two yellow signs that had the political slogan “Stronger for Scotland”.

Another sign also had the word “Brexit” spray-painted on top of the words “SNP, working for you”.

All three signs were vandalised within one week in the lead up to yesterday’s vote, according to a local campaigner for the SNP in the area.

A spokesman for the Banffshire and Buchan Coast SNP group said: “We’ve had several signs damaged in this election by vandals, which is disappointing, but only makes our volunteers even more determined that we won’t be silenced and our positive message will be heard.”