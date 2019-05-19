Vandals cause more than £2,000 of damage at north-east schools

Yobs vandalised 13 north-east schools in the Easter holidays, new figures show.

Vandals smashed up an eco garden created by children at Hill of Banchory School and a councillor has said it was “extremely disappointing”.

Elsewhere, yobs set a bin on fire, daubed graffiti on walls and ripped pipes off a roof. They also smashed windows, pulled urinals off a wall and smashed door locks.

It is understood the damage cost Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council more than £2,000 in total to repair.

Councillors have urged people living near schools to report incidents. There were six incidents of vandalism in the city – the same number as last Easter.

A window was smashed in the home economics department at St Machar Academy on April 1 or 2.

A vent pipe was broken off a roof at Cornhill Primary on April 9 – the same night a window was smashed at Kingsford School and three door locks were damaged in the boys’ changing rooms at Oldmachar Academy after a break-in.

Two windows were smashed at Kingsford School on April 10.

When staff returned to Hazlehead Academy on April 15, they found a urinal had been ripped off the wall in the chemistry block toilets after a break-in.

There were seven vandalism incidents in Aberdeenshire schools. A patch of grassland was set alight at Anna Ritchie School, Peterhead, on March 29. Yobs set a bin alight at Kintore Primary on April 1 and there were reports of youths on the roof of Peterhead’s Clerkhill Primary on April 14. Police attended but did not find the offenders.

Graffiti was daubed on the walls of Elrick Primary in Westhill between April 1 and 8.

There was a report of youths on the roof of Dales Park Primary in Peterhead on April 13 and of graffiti at Crombie Primary, Westhill, on April 14. Vandals damaged Hill of Banchory School eco garden.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside Councillor Ann Ross said: “It is extremely disappointing and disheartening for the children, teachers and parent council.

“This act of vandalism is thoughtless and selfish and such mindless behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Councillor John Wheeler said: “We would encourage people in our local communities to continue to play their part by reporting any suspicious activities in or around our schools.”

A police spokesman said: “We have repeatedly warned conduct like this will not be tolerated and our message still stands.”