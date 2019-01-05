Vandals cause damage worth £20k at north-east school

Community leaders have hit out after vandals caused up to £20,000 of damage to a north-east school.

They broke windows at Fraserburgh Academy over the festive period and police are now asking members of the public to help.

It is understood initial estimates place the cost of repairing the damage at between £15,000 and £20,000.

It is believed the damage was caused on December 29 but was not reported until December 31.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “This vandalism is very disappointing and we would encourage anybody with any information to contact Police Scotland.”

Officers have asked anyone with any information relating to the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Dennyduff Road school, to come forward by contacting Police Scotland on 101.

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “This is a real blow to the school and to the kids that go there.

“It’s the type of thing that wastes a lot of public funds.

“The people who carried this out should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and I hope anyone with information will come forward and help the police with their inquiries.”

Councillor Brian Topping, who represents Fraserburgh and District, added: “I’m totally disgusted by this.

“It’s not just the inconvenience, it’s the wanton vandalism and the cost to the taxpayer.

“The schools are due to open on Monday and I sincerely hope the issue has been fixed by the time they do.

“I just wonder how would the vandals like it if someone smashed the windows of their house?”

Mr Topping urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “I hope they can catch the people who did it.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward and tell police.”

Peter Chapman, Scottish Conservative MSP for the north-east, said: “This is disgraceful behaviour and I hope those responsible are caught.

“With just days until pupils return from the festive break, this is the last thing the school needs.

“And Aberdeenshire Council can ill-afford a bill running to tens of thousands of pounds –particularly when budgets are so tight.”

North-east schools have previously seen a rise in vandalism incidents during school holidays.

As reported in the Evening Express last year, there were 11 instances of vandalism carried out across Aberdeenshire on school grounds, one of which was a wilful fire-raising.

In the city, more than £12,000 of damage was caused in 48 acts of vandalism, with more than 120 windows smashed.

At Quarryhill School in Birkhill Parade, vandals broke in 10 times during July and August, smashing 45 windows, 10 of which were in the nursery building.

They also caused damage to the school’s toilet facilities.