Vandals cause £10,000 damage to property in north-east village

Vandals have caused £10,000 of damage to a rural Donside property.

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the wrecking spree, which happened in Alford last Wednesday.

The youths, all aged 17, have been reported to the children’s reporter.

PC Wayne Young said: “Vandalism will not be tolerated and I urge young people to consider the potential consequences of their behaviour and actions.

“I also encourage parents and guardians to engage with the children and young people in their households in order to have an understanding and awareness of their social circumstances.”

Police have said anyone with concerns relating to antisocial behaviour should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.