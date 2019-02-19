Vandals break fence and damage playing surface at north-east bowling club

Yobs broke a north-east bowling club’s fence and then damaged their playing surface, sparking a police appeal.

Police said vandals damaged the perimeter fence at Portsoy Bowling and Tennis Club on Durn Road, Portsoy and then damaged the bowling green playing surface.

It happened at around 5am on Saturday and police have now asked the public for help in tracking down the culprits.

Inquiry officer Pc Sean Horne said “Deliberately damaging a community facility such as this is simply unacceptable.

“The cost of repair is expected to be a low three-figure sum of money, which is both costly and inconvenient for the members of the club.

“I would like to reassure the community we will use all available means open to us to identify those responsible and ensure they have to face the consequences of their actions.

“If anyone recalls seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the Durn Road area of Portsoy in the early hours of Saturday morning I would ask that they contact us. “

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 using incident reference number 2035 of February 17, or call the dependent charity Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.”