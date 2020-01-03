Vandalism sparks calls to slam door on north-east town’s toilets

Councillors have been asked to move forward with the closure of public toilets in a north-east community after they were repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The facilities to the rear of Westhill Shopping Mall could close if members of Aberdeenshire’s business services committee give the move the go-ahead on Thursday.

The Evening Express previously revealed the proposed move in November, after the Garioch area committee agreed to recommend closure of the site.

A report to be presented to councillors next week said the toilets have been the target of “repeated and extensive anti-social and criminal behaviour” and are currently out of use because of “criminal damage”.

It further reveals that the council does not have a permanent member of staff available to clean the site and claims the recruitment of staff is “difficult” in the area, with the anti-social and criminal activity in the area adding to the difficulty.

Councillor Alistair McKelvie, who represents the area, said he is supportive of the closure.

He added: “Ultimately and reluctantly, I think we have to look at closing it down because of its misuse.

“Having lived here for 30-odd years, I know it’s not used very much.

“I understand the landlords who own the property are keen to have it back to redevelop it.”

The local authority has canvassed local businesses in the area to encourage them to agree to provide toilet facilities.

However, according to the report to councillors, local representatives of national chains are “generally not minded” to take on such an arrangement and officers have been unable to secure a relationship with any local commercial outlet.

Council officers have acknowledged that, while it is not advocating the reliance on supermarkets and other commercial outlets to fill the gap on toilet provision, there is an “inevitability” that this will be the case.

The report adds: “The site is infrequently used, largely because of the location, accessibility and the availability of a range of other toilet provision in a nearby commercial unit.

“The anti-social and criminal behaviour does deter patrons from using the facility.”