Vandalism of public toilets in Peterhead sparks police appeal

Police are seeking information after fittings were damaged at a public toilet in Peterhead.

The vandalism to the facility, located on the town’s Maiden Street, is believed to have been carried out between 1.30pm and 6pm last Friday.

Constable Mathew McKay of the Peterhead Community Policing Team said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious or carrying out this damage to please get in touch.

“We are fortunate that these facilities are operating during the current pandemic and they are regularly attended for additional cleaning and maintenance to be carried out.

“This incident shows a clear lack of consideration for other members of the public and identifying those responsible shall allow for those to be held accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting the reference CF0024440221, or anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.