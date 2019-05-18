Vandalism fears at former Aberdeen school

A COMMUNITY group looking to take over a former school building has raised concerns over security at the site.

The Garioch Partnership (TGP) had its plans to gain control of the former Market Place School site in Inverurie rejected in August by Aberdeenshire Council and is currently appealing to the Scottish Government.

The building has lain empty since October 2017 when pupils transferred to the new Uryside Primary School.

TGP is looking to turn the former school into a new community hub via a Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

Aberdeenshire Council is looking at an alternative use for the site by turning the area into a car park for the authority’s staff.

A spokesman for the local authority said they have frequently checked the former school.

John Chapman, chairman of TGP, said his concerns are mounting after a similar vacant building was badly damaged in a fire.

Last week a fire broke out at Victoria Road School in Torry and the roof collapsed.

The Torry Development Trust (TDT) had been working on plans for the past year to see the building turned into affordable housing. Mr Chapman said the Inverurie site had also fallen victim to crime when copper was stolen.

He said: “Obviously we are concerned, especially as we have a CAT in progress. The delays can only reduce the asset’s condition.

“This had already been highlighted as a concern from the board to the local authority well before the CAT was passed to the Scottish Government appeals team.

“Many other buildings which are vacant have seen similar acts of vandalism in the past and media reports show similar facilities as targets for people.”

In its appeal to the Scottish Government, the group warned about vandalism at the site.

They said: “The electrical supply to the site was shut down, which allowed vandalism to happen – with lead being stripped from the roof, and copper piping stolen from inside the building.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have frequently checked the former Market Place School building to make sure it remains secure and arranged a full safety inspection of the site following the suspected theft of lead in November last year.

“We would encourage anybody who witnesses any suspicious activity at the site to contact the police immediately.”