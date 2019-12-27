Vandalism at north-east schools costs councils £160,000 in just one year

Vandalism at north-east schools has cost councils almost £160,000 in the last year.

New figures have revealed the staggering cost of incidents plaguing sites in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Local authorities spent the money fixing defaced school property.

Aberdeen City Council faced the highest repair bill of more than £80,000 after almost 500 incidents.

That figure includes about £18,500 spent on Lochside Academy in Altens, which only opened a year ago.

Aberdeenshire Council was hit with a £67,000 bill after schools were targeted 200 times.

Schools in Banff and Buchan were the most expensive to fix and suffered 34 attacks totalling more than £18,000.

Scottish Conservative north east MSP Alexander Burnett said: “At a time when Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire both face shrinking budgets, the councils are being forced to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds repairing schools rather than enhance them because of senseless individuals.

“Not only are they breaking the law but every time someone vandalises property it takes money away from vital services.

“This money should be used to enhance education – not clean up our schools because of mindless acts of vandalism.

“We also have other issues across the north-east such as crumbling roads and this is the sort of money that could have been pledged towards that.

“Instead, the city is faced with longer waits before these issues are addressed because cash has to be dedicated to clean-up costs.”

A city council spokeswoman said: “It is disappointing that taxpayers’ money has to be spent repairing damage caused to our schools by vandals.

“Schools continue to work with pupils and the wider community to foster a sense of civic pride in their area including looking after our school buildings and playgrounds.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “It is clearly disappointing that £67,000 has been spent over the last year on repairs to schools across Aberdeenshire due to vandalism.

“This taxpayers’ money could be spent on essential council services.

“Vandals are callous and cruel. Sometimes they deliberately destroy items made by young children which is distressing for the young people concerned.”