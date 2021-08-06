Vandalised Aberdeenshire defibrillator leads to calls for Scottish Government to foot bill for repairs

An Aberdeenshire MSP is calling on the Scottish Government to foot the bill to help keep vandalised defibrillators in working order and prevent.

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett has written to ministers urging them to make funding is available to cover the repair of vandalised defibrillators to prevent costs being incurred on local organisations.

His plight comes just days after a vandals targeted a defibrillator at King George V Park in Banchory at the weekend.

The lifesaving piece of equipment, which was funded by Banchory Area Community First Responders, has had to be removed from service pending a replacement door which could cost the organisation £500.

The nearest defibrillators can be found in the community’s GP practice or on the wall outside Taylors of Banchory.

In a statement released by Banchory Area First Responders they said they were hopeful they could replace what has been lost.

They said: “Unfortunately, over the weekend the front of the cabinet housing the public access defibrillator at King George V Park has been badly damaged. The defib is fine thankfully.

“The defib has had to be removed from service pending a replacement door and the Ambulance Service has been notified.

“The nearest one can be found in the GP practice, or out of hours, on the wall outside Taylors of Banchory.”

They added: “Hopefully we can just replace the door, but the worst-case scenario is we need a new cabinet which will deplete the Banchory Area Community First Responders of around £500.

“These precious funds are needed by the volunteers to continue to help assist local residents when they have called 999.”

Mr Burnett is now calling on the government to offer their support to prevent organisations from being punished and left significantly out of pocket by “selfish vandals.

He said: “I’m appalled and disgusted that selfish vandals have done this to the defibrillator at the King George V Park.

“This was a sick attempt to remove the machine which has now resulted in the defibrillator being out of service.

“Now, Banchory Area Community First Responders have been left out of pocket because the onus seems to be on them to pay for the repairs which is simply not right.”

He added: “Community groups like this are being unfairly punished for their fantastic generosity which is helping to save lives in the area.

“I believe the Scottish Government has a duty to not only install these but to pay for their upkeep and repair when incidents occur.

“It shouldn’t be left to hardworking groups like the First Responders to pay for repairs, taking money away from the other services they do for the area.”