Vandal-plagued north-east public toilets to be shut down

Public toilets that have been repeatedly targeted by vandals are to be closed.

The facilities to the rear of Westhill Shopping Mall will be shut permanently later this year.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s business services committee unanimously agreed they should be closed.

Fraserburgh and District representative Brian Topping wanted to make sure crime was not the main reason behind the decision. He said: “I don’t think we should be making the main reason for shutting being vandalism, because we should never give in to vandalism.

“We are closing it because of other suitable facilities in the area.”

The local authority has canvassed businesses in the area to encourage them to agree to provide toilet facilities when the lease is cancelled.

The convenience at Westhill has repeatedly been a target of vandals and is out of use because of criminal damage.

Another reason for the closure is the fact the council does not have a permanent member of staff available to clean the site.

Recruitment in the area has been branded “difficult”.

A report to councillors had previously advocated the toilets to be shut and this was backed yesterday at the committee.