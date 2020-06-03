Van veers off road and crashes into fence near north-east village

A van crashed into a fence after veering off a north-east road.

Police were called to a one-vehicle crash today just before 5.30pm near Aboyne.

The incident involved a van which left the A93 near the Aboyne Loch and crashed into a fence.

A police spokesman said: “It was reported shortly before 5.30pm today, nobody was injured and the road was fully clear by 6pm.”