Van stolen from Aberdeen petrol station

A van has been stolen from an Aberdeen petrol station.

Police said thieves stole the white Peugeot Boxer van from Shell Redmoss Service Station on Wellington Road, Aberdeen at 10.20pm yesterday.

The vehicle’s registration is SP19 XZK.

PC Craig Fletcher, from the Nigg community policing team, urged any members of the public who may information to contact Police Scotland.

He said: “I would ask that any members of the public who were in the area at the time and may have either seen the vehicle or persons acting suspiciously nearby the garage to get in touch.

“In particular, I would urge any motorists in the area at that time to review any dash-cam footage they may have that would perhaps assist the inquiry”.

Call police on 101 quoting reference 4178 of September 5 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.