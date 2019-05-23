Thursday, May 23rd 2019 Show Links
Van smashes into Aberdeen Tesco store

by Emma Morrice
23/05/2019, 6:26 am Updated: 23/05/2019, 7:32 am
The Tesco store in Cults, North Deeside Road
A vehicle has smashed into an Aberdeen shop.

The incident occurred at 5.25am on North Deeside Road in Cults.

A van collided into the Tesco and Bank of Scotland buildings.

No one was injured in the incident.

The road is currently closed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Someone has crashed their van. They swerved to avoid an animal and have crashed into the Tesco and Bank of Scotland buildings.

“The council has been contacted and so have the roads team.

“They are waiting for the vehicle to be recovered.”

Breaking