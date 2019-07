Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The incident was reported just after 7pm on the A947 at the junction with Swailend Road.

No-one was injured in the crash, which involved a white van.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We had a report of a one-vehicle RTC on the A947.

“No injuries were reported.

“It came into us at 7.02pm.”

The van is not causing any obstructions on the road.