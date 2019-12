A van driver escaped unhurt following a crash on a north-east road.

The vehicle crashed on the A93 near Banchory shortly before 9am yesterday morning.

Police and ambulance attended but the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 8.40am on Saturday to a one-vehicle collision on the A93 near Banchory.

“Emergency services attended and the driver was found to have suffered no injuries.”