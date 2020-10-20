Van driver treated by paramedics on north-east road after Transit overturns

A van driver has been treated by paramedics after his vehicle overturned on a north-east road.

Emergency services attended the scene, on the B977 road between Kintore and Fintray, and it was closed off by police.

Two fire appliances were sent, and crews worked to free the driver.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a one-vehicle crash around 10.40am.

“Emergency services attended and the road at Hatton of Fintray was closed.”

A fire spokeswoman said: “Two appliances attended after receiving the call at 10.42am.

“A Transit van had overturned, and the crews relieved the casualty from the vehicle.

“They were treated by paramedics on the scene, while the fire crews made the vehicles safe.”