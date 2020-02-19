Van driver taken to hospital after crash with milk tanker on A90

One person was taken to hospital following a crash between a milk tanker and a van on a major north-east road.

The collision on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road left the driver of the van trapped in his vehicle, and milk pouring out onto the carriageway.

Emergency services including a trauma team were called to the A90 southbound at Fordoun at around 9.20am following the incident.

The Dundee to Aberdeen road was shut southbound to the north of Laurencekirk for more than seven hours. All roads have since reopened.

A police spokesman said: “The incident involved a van and a heavy goods vehicle.

“The driver of the van was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free the driver of the van from the wreckage. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The dairy tanker was badly damaged as a result of the accident.

A spokesman for Wiseman Dairies said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in a road traffic incident on the A90 this morning.

“We are offering Police Scotland our full support with their investigations.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulances and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one male patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

