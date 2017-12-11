Van crashes into railings on busy Aberdeen road

Police were called after icy roads saw a van skid across a busy route before ploughing through railings.

The incident involved a vehicle that appeared to have crossed from the northbound lane on Aberdeen’s North Anderson Drive before skidding into the barriers beside the southbound carriageway.

Police were called to the scene at around 5pm yesterday.

Officers could be seen interviewing witnesses about what had happened.

A police spokesman confirmed that a white Mercedes HGV had also been involved.

The spokesman added there were no serious injuries.