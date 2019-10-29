Van and motorbike crash on north-east road as police issue icy roads warning

A van and a motorbike have crashed on a north-east road.
The incident occurred near Meldrum House Golf Club just before 7am.
It is not thought anyone is seriously injured as a result of the collision.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There is an RTC involving a van and a motorcycle.
“The ambulance service attended but there was no serious injuries.
“Recovery has been arranged.”
It comes as officers warned of icy conditions across the north-east.
In particular drivers were warned about roads around Ellon, Oldmeldrum and in the Deeside area.
Take extra take care throughout the North East this morning, if your driving to work or on the School Run. Roads are…
Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 29 October 2019