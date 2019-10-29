Van and motorbike crash on north-east road as police issue icy roads warning

A van and a motorbike have crashed on a north-east road.

The incident occurred near Meldrum House Golf Club just before 7am.

It is not thought anyone is seriously injured as a result of the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There is an RTC involving a van and a motorcycle.

“The ambulance service attended but there was no serious injuries.

“Recovery has been arranged.”

It comes as officers warned of icy conditions across the north-east.

In particular drivers were warned about roads around Ellon, Oldmeldrum and in the Deeside area.