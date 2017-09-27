Valuable stamps and coins set to go up for auction in North-east

Hundreds of centuries-old stamps and coins are being dusted off to go under the hammer in the North-east.

About 850 lots will be up for auction in Fochabers in the first dedicated event of its kind in the north.

Auctioneer Eddie Pellegrom, pictured, toured the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire valuing collections.

And in one old whisky box, packed full of coins from across the world, a treasure trove of Roman and Greek money dating back to the 5th Century BC was unearthed.

Mr Pellegrom said: “Somebody plonked the box down in front of me at a roadshow in Fochabers and said ‘box of old coins, not worth much.’

“It was when I opened it up and started to go through it all that I started to realise that it could fetch thousands of pounds.

“It had been collected long ago and handed down from a grandfather to an aunt, that kind of thing.”

One of the most valuable stamps on offer is a “£5 orange” from 1893.

Mr Pellegrom said: “That was a small fortune for a stamp back then. Even now, £5 is a lot to spend on postage.”