Valentine’s Day surprise for north-east beer lovers as tickets for festival go on sale

Beer-lovers have been handed a special Valentine’s present – as one of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals put tickets on sale today.

Organisers of the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven expect places to be snapped up for the three-day celebration of brewing, along with award-winning food and outstanding musical talent, to be held from Thursday June 18 to Saturday June 20.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “Everyone loves a great weekend – and they don’t come much better than the Midsummer Beer Happening.

“Almost as soon as last year’s event, which attracted 6,000 people, was wrapping up, we had folk clamouring to buy tickets for 2020. So we are delighted to say ‘we’re open’ for ticket sales.”

This year’s Happening will see 140 beers from across the UK, Continent and wider afield, hand-picked by the festival organisers to ensure those flocking to the purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park will be able to sample the finest brews to be found.

Robert said: “We will again be inviting world-class breweries to come along and set up shop in the marquee. This not only gives people the chance to try beers, but also speak to the craftsmen and women who make them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Happening is not just about the beer. There will also be its acclaimed al fresco food court with award-winning street food vendors. And, once again, the festival will have a rich music strand with the best of the north-east bands and musicians keeping the crowds entertained.

Robert said: “This will be the 11th beer festival put on in Stonehaven by a willing band of volunteers. Each year we change things up – such as moving to the marquee from the Town Hall six years ago.

“This year will be no different with some new twists and additions. It’s our aim to make sure everyone who walks through the entrance says ‘wow’.

“And it’s our mission to make sure we put on a three-day party that will live in folk’s memories for years to come.”

Robert said he was confident tickets would be in demand, judging from the response to tickets for the Happening’s cycling sportive flying out the door after they went on sale on Christmas Eve.

As well as providing people with a good time, the Happening aims to do good as well. A not-for-profit event, last year it raised £52,000 for local good causes. This year’s charities will be announced later.

Robert said: “We are all really excited about what we will be doing with the Happening this year.”

Tickets can be bought through EventBrite and on the Midsummer Beer Happening website, here.