Valentine’s day: A day of love or a day of disaster?

Valentine’s Day is here once again and love is in the air – but it isn’t always plain sailing for these north-east romantics.

The tradition, which is over 600 years old, brings happy memories to some, but not for everyone as Press and Journal reporter Jack Urquhart found out.

Taking to the streets of Aberdeen, he uncovered some Valentines Day disasters that will make you laugh.

From sending fake cards to your friends or being dumped by text message

Long time lovers

Valentine’s Day, also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint, has captured lovers attention for centuries.

The day was first associated with romantic love back in the 14th Century with people celebrating it on the February 14 ever since.

The day celebrates being in love after Saint Valentine was condemned and thrown into jail where he fell in love with the jailers daughter sending her a love letter titled “from you valentine”.