Vaccine Valentine: NHS Grampian staff receive love letter thanking them for hard work

NHS workers at the P&J Live mass vaccination centre in Aberdeen received a special Valentine’s Day card thanking them for their effort.

A picture of the card was shared on NHS Grampian social media earlier today, showing the short poem that was written inside.

Addressed to “the dear staff of NHSG”, it starts: “Thank you all for being there for me/and everyone across Grampian and more/You always have an open door”.

Many people took the post as an opportunity to talk about their own gratitude for the hard workers at the vaccination centre.

One said: “Hubby and I were there yesterday and it was all so well organised, the staff are doing a fantastic job, so glad we have got our first jag roll on the 2nd one.”

Staff at Aberdeen's mass vaccination centre (at P&J Live) were delighted to receive this card for #ValentinesDay on… Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Read the full poem

Thank you all for being there for me

and everyone across Grampian and more

You always have an open door

Constantly going above and beyond

Working late, missing breaks

Putting us first, for our sakes

And not your own

And as if you did not have so much to do

This time last year there was quite a to-do

SARS Cov-2 now a household word

Would take the world by storm,

would make itself heard

Yet you all knuckled down and got to it

Whatever it would take you’d get through it

Staff moved positions to take up new posts

To fill the gaps that were needed the most

Pharmacists and physios, admins and porters

They rallied round to fill all the rotas

Transferable skills and new ones developed,

new practices written, and enveloped

in the hope and aspiration that the very best

could be delivered – the ultimate test

And you shone, you shine, you are here today

Working long hours in the vaccine bays

Delivering person centred and safe care too

NHSG we will always love you

Happy Valentine’s Day