Vaccine Valentine: NHS Grampian staff receive love letter thanking them for hard work

NHS workers at the P&J Live mass vaccination centre in Aberdeen received a special Valentine’s Day card thanking them for their effort.
A picture of the card was shared on NHS Grampian social media earlier today, showing the short poem that was written inside.
Addressed to “the dear staff of NHSG”, it starts: “Thank you all for being there for me/and everyone across Grampian and more/You always have an open door”.
Many people took the post as an opportunity to talk about their own gratitude for the hard workers at the vaccination centre.
One said: “Hubby and I were there yesterday and it was all so well organised, the staff are doing a fantastic job, so glad we have got our first jag roll on the 2nd one.”
Staff at Aberdeen's mass vaccination centre (at P&J Live) were delighted to receive this card for #ValentinesDay on…
Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Read the full poem
Thank you all for being there for me
and everyone across Grampian and more
You always have an open door
Constantly going above and beyond
Working late, missing breaks
Putting us first, for our sakes
And not your own
And as if you did not have so much to do
This time last year there was quite a to-do
SARS Cov-2 now a household word
Would take the world by storm,
would make itself heard
Yet you all knuckled down and got to it
Whatever it would take you’d get through it
Staff moved positions to take up new posts
To fill the gaps that were needed the most
Pharmacists and physios, admins and porters
They rallied round to fill all the rotas
Transferable skills and new ones developed,
new practices written, and enveloped
in the hope and aspiration that the very best
could be delivered – the ultimate test
And you shone, you shine, you are here today
Working long hours in the vaccine bays
Delivering person centred and safe care too
NHSG we will always love you
Happy Valentine’s Day
