Vaccination roll-out in Grampian now ‘second slowest’ in country

The coronavirus vaccination roll-out in Grampian has gone from second-fastest to second slowest in the country within a matter of weeks.

The health board was previously praised after being named one of the best-performing health boards for administering the Covid vaccine.

However, that original fast-pace has now dropped to the second slowest in Scotland, amidst claims the P&J Live mass vaccination centre is not being used to its full capacity.

A source said they were “shocked” by how few people were being vaccinated at the exhibition centre in Bucksburn this week, claiming only a dozen-or-so of its 80-plus booths were staffed.

At the start of last month, just over 70,000 people in NHS Grampian had received their first of two jabs protecting them against coronavirus, placing the region all but top of the table for its vaccination roll-out behind one other health board.

At the same time NHS Highland had administered 50,606 jabs, while in the Western Isles a further 5,262 first vaccinations had been given.

Now, however, the latest figures show a reversal of fortunes, with NHS Grampian’s rate the second-lowest of Scotland’s 14 health boards, with Lothian the worst.

NHS Grampian said “individual board performance may fluctuate, according to the population they have in each priority group” and that it remains “in line” with the national programme.

The vaccination centre at P&J Live yesterday was all but deserted.

Opened at the start of February, it has capacity for administering jabs to around 10,000 people a day.

Health bosses could not say how many jabs had been given in the previous 48 hours as part of its vaccination roll-out.

As of Wednesday, NHS Grampian has issued 176,763 first doses in total and 19,427 second doses of the vaccine, that being 30.2% and 3.32% of the population respectively.

In comparison, NHS Western Isles has administered 12,407 first doses, covering 46.4% of its residents, and a further 1,292 second doses to 4.84% of islanders.

NHS Highland has reached 36.7% of its residents with a first jab, administering 118,210 doses so far, and 3.64% of people have had a second jab, totalling 11,715 repeat injections.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said the dip in Grampians’ vaccination roll-out rates was “very alarming”.

“NHS Grampian has done a fantastic job in leading the way for the vaccine rollout in Scotland,” he said.

“It has become a real UK success story and it is vital that continues.

“But these figures which show a dramatic dip in vaccine rates across the north-east are very alarming.

“Latest figures show almost a million doses are currently still able to be used in Scotland so the public deserves an urgent explanation from the SNP Government as to why this slowdown is happening.

“The Scottish Government must get on with delivering supplies to the health board so they can get them into people’s arms without any further delays.”

The first minister has repeatedly said that vaccination rates are currently dipping due

to a fall in supplies country-wide.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We want to reassure everyone across the region that we are vaccinating as many people as we can, in line with the priority programme set out and the supplies available to us.

“We are currently immunising those aged 16-64, with underlying conditions which put them at increased risk, and will be moving to those aged 60-64 in the coming

days.”